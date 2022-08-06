Sea breeze storms: What they are and how they form

Meteorologist Jordan West breaks down the summer storm pattern

MACON, Ga. — Most of our storms ride in from the west, but what about the occasional batch riding in from the east? It’s a meteorological phenomenon known as sea breeze storms.

As you might guess based on the name, sea breeze storms originate from the sea and make their way inland due to differential surface heating.

During the day, the sun warms the ground and the ocean, but because the ground warms faster than the ocean, there is a huge temperature contrast.

Warmer air is less dense than cooler air, creating a lower pressure over land and higher pressure over the water.

This low-pressure system promotes rising motion creating an abundant amount of higher pressure aloft.

The exact opposite happens over the water, which creates circulation during the day that helps storms form.

These storms eventually move inland and cause what is known as ‘sea breeze storms.’ These storms are typically isolated and have the potential to produce thunder and lightning.

Once the sun sets, the circulation reverses, and we no longer see thunderstorm growth along the coast. That's why you often see afternoon storms when you're at the beach.

