'Popping with flavor': Seafood pick-up spot opens in Sandersville

The grand opening with the full menu will be held in October, but you can still get a crab and shrimp boil now

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — A new seafood place has opened in Sandersville, and you can crab a meal as early as Saturday.

Saucy Seafood & More has been open for over a month, and they're planning a grand opening in October.

You'll be able to catch a shrimp and crab boil for now, but a fuller menu that contains wings is on the way.

Owner Cassandra Jackson says they have a full-flavor "bussit" sauce, which is a deep herb and spice taste that she says is "mouthwatering."

"We also have a savage garlic sauce that is popping with flavor as well," she said.

Jackson says she's happy with the response to her food.

"Business is awesome, the community has responded very well. A huge success," Jackson said.

The business is a storage building that was converted to a storefront. They are available to take pre-orders, call-ins, and walk-up service.

"Come by and try out our seafood," Jackson said.

Hours currently are Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

They are located at 315 E McCarty Street. For more information, you can call 478-412-2431. You can also follow them on Facebook for more updates.