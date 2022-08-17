Search continues for next team of 13WMAZ Junior Journalists

We are getting closer to announcing our new 13WMAZ Junior Journalists.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — We are getting closer to announcing our new team of 13WMAZ Junior Journalists!

We held open auditions in June and July, and on-camera interviews the first week of August.

Last week, Aug. 9, a community panel of judges watched those recorded interviews and gave their assessments.

The panel included Teresa Davis with the Museum of Aviation, and former news anchor Amyre Makupson.

We also welcomed Will Smith from Laurens County Schools and local radio personality and performer Charles Davis.

All the judges remarked numerous times throughout the evening just how incredible every one of these young people are.

“I'm happy that I got into this field a long time ago because clearly the competition will be very stiff going forward,” Amyre Makupson remarked. “They were all so incredible and they just seemed to really have a passion for news, which I think is fantastic."

Charles Davis echoed those thoughts, saying “I don't envy ya'll one bit with this. Every single one of these kids can do this Junior journalism thing. There are some phenomenal standouts in there."

Scores from the judges determine who the final top 10 Junior Journalists will be.

The next step in the process will be surprising the new JJs at school!

That will happen within the next couple of weeks.