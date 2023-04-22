Remains of missing man found in waters in Floyd County

All three people were related and out on the water for a leisurely day. It was a sunny day with calm waters and seemingly perfect for boating.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — The remains of a Temple man were recovered Sunday morning after a boat flipped Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

The remains of John Wesley Perkins were found just after 9 a.m. using a sonar scan, the GADNR said.

Game wardens and the Georgia State Patrol dive team started search efforts back up this morning. The 38-year-old had been missing since Friday when a boat carrying three people flipped in the water, according to the Rome Fire Department.

The tragic incident occurred around noon in the waters near Old River Road, just off Highway 20 in Floyd County.

Two individuals in the boat managed to swim back to the shore, but a man believed to be Perkins did not make it back, according to Clete Bonney, Operations Chief at the Rome Fire Department. He has been missing since the accident.

