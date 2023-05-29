'I don't want to outlive my child': Community weighs in as search for missing swimmer continues

The Bibb Sheriff's Office says the search will continue tomorrow if he's not found today.

MACON, Ga. — "I don't want outlive my child. I rather die before my child dies," says park visitor Carolyn Gittens.

Today is day two of the search for 20-year-old Raymund Ellison at Amerson River Park in Macon.

Witnesses say Ellison was floating behind them on an inner tube and suddenly was no longer there when they looked back.

It hits home for mother and parkgoer Gittens because she has a son in his 20s.

"I really feel for the parents," says Gittens.

"We haven't found him on shore anywhere, so we are working it as a recovery," says Lieutenant Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Officials searched on water, land, and air for Ellison, who disappeared on Sunday.

"We have the fire department that's here with their dive team. We have DNR (Department of Natural Resources) also on site, and we have Georgia State Patrol with their helicopter," says Lieutenant Howard.

Amerson River Park is no stranger to drownings, which is why some people want to see changes.

"More people out here monitoring the river during high traffic seasons like now during the summer," says Josh Cowart.

"When we first came to this park, we used to see people driving around, but now we don't see that a lot now," says Gittens.

Gittens says she has seen people getting into high areas to dive into the river.

"The kids climbed on top of the things. 2 young guys and they dived down into the water. When the water is shallow, you don't know if it's a rock or a brick. They were just kids having fun and didn't realize the danger," says Gittens.

Family members of the missing 20-year-old were there and didn't want to go on camera, but they said they hoped their loved one is found.