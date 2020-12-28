'Please help us': Search for missing Warner Robins man continues with little information

It's been nearly four months since Jesus Mancilla-Velez was last seen and his family says their first holiday season without him has been difficult

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — People are enjoying their time at home or with family for the holidays, but the Mancilla family says this year feels different.

“Everyone deeply misses Jesus during the holidays. Every day, but especially more so during the holidays,” said his close friend, Ursula Lunce.

For the Mancillas, it’s their first holiday season without Jesus Mancilla-Velez.

He went missing back in September after his close friend, Ursula Lunce, says he was supposed to meet her and others for a trip to Savannah. He never showed up.

When his black Chevy Tahoe was found abandoned on a dirt road in Crawford County, law enforcement suspected he was in danger.

More than three months later, his family says they’re paying for it.

"That's really why we started a GoFundMe, to help support the family. The vehicle was damaged pretty significantly during the investigation and those repairs are left to the family,” said Lunce.

The family says they've been in constant contact with law enforcement for updates, but haven't been told anything new.

Lunce says all they can do is continue getting Jesus' picture to the public as best as they can.

"Social media, that's really the biggest thing we can do within our reach. Just continue to share the story on social media,” said Lunce.

The family also added to a Macon Regional Crimestoppers reward for anyone with information on the disappearance. They are begging anyone with answers to speak up.

"Please, anything can help us to bring my brother-in-law home. Please help us, anything,” said Gisella Mancilla.

Anyone with information can call the GBI’s tip line at 1-800-597-8477.