Search ramps up in Cochran for missing 13-year-old girl

COCHRAN, Ga. — Cochran Police say they're helping search for a 13-year-old girl who's been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

Chief Jeff Trawick says a volunteer search team will also start to look around the Beech Street area starting around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Nastasha Brown was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday at her home in Cochran.

According to her mother, Brown told a sibling that she was going for a short walk, but she hasn't been seen since.

Natasha is around 5'4" and weighs 102 lbs. with long black and maroon hair. She was last seen wearing a long red shirt and blue jeans.

Cochran Police and the GBI say she apparently left on her own and, so far, they have no evidence of foul play.

If you have any information on the case, you can call Bleckley 911 or call Cochran Police at 478-934-6282.