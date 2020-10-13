Search starts for missing Fort Hood soldier, no foul play suspected

Pfc. Edward Casteel, a Fort Hood Soldier, was seen leaving Fort Hood by himself just after midnight on October 7. He did not report for duty later that morning.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Pfc. Edward Casteel, a Fort Hood Soldier, was seen leaving Fort Hood by himself just after midnight on October 7. Then, he did not report for duty later that morning, according to 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs Officer LTC Chris Brautigam.

When he did not report for duty, the unit immediately began a search of the unit area, including his barracks room and unit parking lots. Fort Hood has been in constant contact with his family members and friends in an attempt to find him, according to Brautigam.

Fort Hood is also working with law enforcement to maximize the resources available to find him. His last known location was northern Arkansas, according to Brautigam.

Casteel, 29, is assigned to 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment as an Infantryman. Fort Hood does not suspect foul play at this time, according to Brautigam.

Fort Hood asks that anyone with knowledge of Pfc. Casteel's whereabouts contact the Fort Hood CID Office at 254-287-2722, the Fort Hood MP desk at 254-287-4001 or your local police department. You can also anonymously submit information online.

"There are over 18,000 Soldiers in the First Team and everyone is important to us. We sincerely care about the welfare of our teammate and thank you for your assistance and concern," Brautigam said.