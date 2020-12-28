One man wanted, another dead after GDC officer shot at Washington State Prison

The sheriff's office says they were called to assist after an officer was shot while investigating a breach of the prison's perimeter

DAVISBORO, Ga. — A man is dead and a search is underway after a K9 officer was shot on the grounds of Washington State Prison overnight.

According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, it happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

He says the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist the Georgia Department of Corrections after a K9 officer was shot while investigating a breach in the prison’s perimeter.

In a news release, the GBI says two men were at the prison for a contraband drop when the shooting happened.

Deputies are looking for a 26-year-old man in the shooting, identified as Marquavious Rashad Parks.

He is around 5’9” tall and weighs around 185 pounds.

Cochran says they believe Parks was injured during the shooting. He is asking anyone with information to call 911.

The GBI says the second man involved in the drop was found dead in a nearby pond. He has not been identified yet.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.