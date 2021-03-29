Update: Laurens County 11-year-old found safe

DUBLIN, Ga. — The search for a missing 11-year-old in Laurens County has ended.
According to a post from the sheriff’s office, the boy was found around 4:11 p.m., just a few hours after he was reported missing.
He told his sisters he was going out for a run and he hasn’t returned home.
The sheriff’s office says deputies, Georgia State Patrol, fire departments and other first responders were searching for him.
