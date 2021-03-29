x
Update: Laurens County 11-year-old found safe

The sheriff's office says the boy was found safe around 4:11 p.m., a few hours after he was reported missing.
Credit: WMAZ

DUBLIN, Ga. — The search for a missing 11-year-old in Laurens County has ended.

According to a post from the sheriff’s office, the boy was found around 4:11 p.m., just a few hours after he was reported missing.

He told his sisters he was going out for a run and he hasn’t returned home.

The sheriff’s office says deputies, Georgia State Patrol, fire departments and other first responders were searching for him.

