Update: Laurens County 11-year-old found safe

The sheriff's office says the boy was found safe around 4:11 p.m., a few hours after he was reported missing.

DUBLIN, Ga. — The search for a missing 11-year-old in Laurens County has ended.

He told his sisters he was going out for a run and he hasn’t returned home.

The sheriff’s office says deputies, Georgia State Patrol, fire departments and other first responders were searching for him.