20-year-old swimmer dies in drowning at Troup County lake

The Hogansville Police Department confirmed the death Friday morning of Markel Talley of Mississippi.

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — UPDATE: The Hogansville Police Department said Friday morning that 20-year-old Markel Talley of Mississippi died in a drowning incident at Lake Jimmy Jackson in Troup County.

The department said officers arrived on scene shortly at 8 p.m., with witnesses saying they saw Talley struggling in the water, then going underwater and not resurfacing. The witnesses made attempts to rescue Talley but were unsuccessful, the department said.

Dive teams recovered the 20-year-old at 10:40 p.m.

Hogansville PD said he was 10-15 feet from the shoreline in roughly 12 feet deep water.

A search is underway for a possible drowning victim Thursday night at Lake Jimmy Jackson in Troup County, officials confirmed with 11Alive.

Hogansville Police said they are working the incident along with the Troup County Sheriff's Office, Troup County Fire and Georgia Department of Natural Resources at the lake in Hogansville.

Lake Jimmy Jackson reopened on May 23 after it was forced to close in late March after extensive flooding damaged the dock and beach area which forced repairs to be made and the lake to be closed, according to the City of Hogansville Facebook page.

