'We are here:' Sears Hometown Store in Macon remains open and here to stay

Five days ago, one of our sister stations published an article reporting nearly 100 sears hometown stores are closing soon, but Macon's Sears Hometown Store is not.

MACON, Ga. — A locally owned store in Macon is still open and here to stay.

Sears Hometown Store in Macon opened nearly a decade ago, but the owner told 13WMAZ the brand's name and its history has caused some confusion.

People used to shop at Sears inside of the Macon Mall, but in 2012, they closed.

"Sears was not happy about leaving, so when I approached them about opening up a store, they were glad to do that," Kenny Johnson said. "We opened up in January of 2013."

Johnson owns Macon's Sears Hometown Store. He says through the years they've been fighting their own battles.

"We do get people in almost weekly that say 'well we thought you guys were closed', associating that with the 2019 bankruptcy," Johnson said.

Then five days ago, one of 13WMAZ's sister stations published an article reporting nearly 100 Sears Hometown Stores are closing soon.

Macon's Sears Hometown Store is not one of them.

"It's probably the biggest thing that we have to fight against is getting the word out that we are here and still open," Johnson said.

Dale Holman shops at Johnson's store. He says he is glad Sears is still hanging on in Macon.

"When you go back in time it was where everybody bought everything," Holman said.

Johnson says the confusion has led to dozens of people calling the store asking when they are liquidating their merchandise. But, he says, they are here to stay.

"I know it says Sears on the front door, but it also says 'Hometown Store'. And that's what we are. We are here in our hometown. I live here, grew up here and will be here, probably until I die. We are here as long as the community supports us. We are going to be here. We tell them what kind of sales we got going on. You know we are right in the middle of Memorial Day Sale, so we do invite them in to see us and just reassure them we are not going anywhere," Johnson said.

Johnson wants to keep the store open for many more years, but he is going to need your help, which is why he is asking you to support local.

Some of Central Georgia's other remaining Sears Hometown Stores include: Dublin, Sandersville, and Statesboro.