Seattle Seahawks player Tyler Mabry hosts book bag giveaway in Warner Robins

He and his organization, The Circle, gave out all 300 bookbags they came with.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — On Saturday, Seattle Seahawks tight end Tyler Mabry touched town in Warner Robins to host a bookbag giveaway.

Every bookbag was filled with school supplies.

The event was to make sure kids had what they needed for the school year. But, event coordinator Patricia Pitts says the giving doesn't stop there.

"We'll just have more the next time. We're glad they came out and we've taken their names. So if they're in need of anything, we'll give them a follow up call and follow through with anything they need help with," she said.

The event was free to the public and also included a lemonade stand, watermelon tent and Warner Robins Police also had a tent for the giveaway.