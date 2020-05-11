SeaWorld's new 'Fiesta del Mar' celebrates Hispanic culture

SAN ANTONIO — SeaWorld's new festival, Fiesta del Mar, will celebrate Hispanic culture in November.
The limited-time celebration runs over two weekends on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from November 6-15.
The celebration will feature live mariachi performances, colorful flamenco dance performances and Mexican festival food and drinks, the park says.The chef-created menu includes nachos, tacos, tostadas, roasted corn, churros, mangonadas; drinks including margaritas, Modelo, Modelo Negra, Dos Equis, and Tecate beers, and non-alcoholic beverages; and San Antonio Fiesta favorite, chicken on a stick.
Local bands The Chisme, and Bidi Bidi Banda (a Selena tribute band) will be playing during the festival, according to SeaWorld.
Each night will feature a Fiesta del Mar fireworks show with a flamenco dance performance and the fireworks set to Latin music.
Due to coronavirus precautions, guests are required to make reservations ahead of their visit. Capacity is limited. The fireworks show can be viewed through social distance seating at the Bayside Stadium, which faces the water ski lake.