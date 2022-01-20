Arrested Development announced as second 2022 Cherry Blossom Festival headliner

Grammy Award winning and multi-platinum selling hip-hop group Arrested Development is headed to Macon.

MACON, Ga. — We’re getting closer to Macon’s 40th Cherry Blossom Festival and organizers announced the second of three concert headliners Thursday.

A news release says the hip-hop group Arrested Development will perform Friday, March 25, at Carolyn Crayton Park (formerly Central City Park.)

The Pinkest Party on Earth happens March 18-27 and will be celebrated with a concert series, featuring local, regional and national artists throughout the 10 days.

Earlier this month, organizers announced country singer Walker Hayes would be the first headliner.

Admission is $5 Sunday through Thursday, and $10 on Fridays and Saturdays. Included in the admission to Carolyn Crayton Park, you’ll be able to enjoy concerts for free! Children 10 and under are free.

ARTIST BIO

Multi-platinum, Grammy Award winning group, Arrested Development slammed the world of hip-hop with defiant lyrics of hope 30 years ago.

AD became the first ever hip-hop artist to receive the Best New Arist Grammy and Best Rap Single Grammy for their hit song, 'Tennessee.' The song has gone on to be named as one of the 500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and in the top 100 Greatest Songs of the 90s by VH1.

Their album, "3 years, 5 months and 2 days In The Life of...," sold over 4 million units. Their sophomore release "Zingalamaduni" was a critics’ favorite, garnering another Grammy nomination and selling 500,000 copies.