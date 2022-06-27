Second annual DineOUT + ShopOUT in Macon to support Macon Pride

10% of the days revenue from participating businesses will go towards Macon Pride, and over 20 different businesses will be participating.

MACON, Ga. — It's Pride Month, and while Macon will not have its Pride festival until October, Macon Pride has a way for the whole community to celebrate sooner.

The second annual Dine out and Shop out event will be happening across Macon all day on Tuesday.

Over 20 different businesses are participating, with 10% of the revenue from the day going towards Macon Pride.

"It's very exciting to see so many new businesses but also many businesses who were a part of last years event come back," Macon Pride Board member DeMarcus Beckham said.

Most of the participating businesses are in downtown Macon, but many are also spread throughout the community with some on Ingleside Avenue and Tom Hill Boulevard.

"The number one thing is when we have events like this, it just shows visibility and unity in our community; it shows that we have support and allies in the fight for equality," Macon Pride President Scott Mitchell said.

Beckham says it's important to support businesses who are allies to the LGBTQ+ community not only in June, but year-round.

"It's super amazing in this time and age to have businesses who support our community and in return, the LGBTQ community is happy to support them," Beckham said.

Both Beckham and Mitchell say events like Dine out and Shop out are even more important when the country is seeing a wave of legislation that greatly affects members of the LGBTQ+ community.

"It's extremely important. Any time that we can have a voice. You know, one of Macon Pride's missions is to educate people on why these things are important. Any time we can do that, we get out there and try to do it," Mitchell said.

"Obviously representation matters. Businesses, shops, and dining places are seeing that the rainbow dollar is very powerful, and in turn, everybody in our community is showing support for one, our community, but also showing that we are out here. We are a part of the greater Macon community," Beckham said.

He says that Pride is about having a life without fear.

"Pride is having that sense of community and faith that all things are going to get better and that all people are welcomed. Every shape, size, background, color, or religious background, you're welcomed. You're welcomed, that's what pride means to me," Beckham said.

Macon Pride's Dine out and Shop out event will be going on all day Tuesday.

Here are a list of participating places:

A Brooke Haven Lounge

Fall Line Brewing Co.

Famous Mikes of Macon

Fatty's Pizza Fatty's Pizza TOM HILL

Frankie's

JBA

Just Tap'd

- Macon Kay-Lynn Massage Studio

Kinjo Kitchen + Cocktails

Lux Leonis Skincare (Online Only)

Macon Bagels

Macon Beer Company

Ocmulgee Brewpub

Oliver's Corner Bistro

Parish on Cherry St.

Pearl - Passionate Cuisine & Cocktails

Reboot Retrocade & Bar

Rookery

Serenity Entertainment Complex

The Bohemian Den

Travis Jean Emporium

William's Fun Smart Toys