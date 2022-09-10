Spooky sailors: Second annual Witches float on Ocmulgee River held in Macon

People dressed as witches, warlocks and wizards floated down the the Ocmulgee River Sunday afternoon.

MACON, Ga. — If you passed by Amerson River Park Sunday afternoon, you probably spotted some witches who swapped their brooms out for paddles.

Folks got out their Halloween costumes a few weeks early, and dressed as witches, warlocks and wizards to float down the Ocmulgee river for the second annual Witches Float.

Over 65 spooky spellcasters registered to make a splash into the Halloween season.

The witches and wizards enchanted the water at 3 p.m., and began their float down the Oxbow, where a shuttle was waiting at the end near the Bragg Jam South River access to take them back.

ABC Breathe and Ocmulgee Outdoor Expeditions partnered to host the event.

The event also helped raise money for Macon Periods Easier, a group that donates feminine care products to schools around central Georgia.

Participants who brought a donation of menstrual products got entered into a raffle for prizes, like a free paddle excursion from Ocmulgee Outdoor Expeditions.

Maria Andrade, ABC Breathe director, said that partnering with Macon Periods Easier was important for them, and was an issue they really care about.

"We're putting some momentum to making women's issues in the forefront of our conversations and our minds with Macon Periods Easier. It's just a good day to be celebrating out on the river," she said.

Although the festivities kicked off at 3 p.m. today, the witches and wizards will continue to float on the river until around 7 p.m.

So, if you missed the launch, keep an eye out for more magical sightings into the afternoon.