Second company begins picking up bulk, yard waste in Macon-Bibb County

Mayor Lester Miller previously said that the county is behind by at least 30 days on yard waste pickup

Macon-Bibb County has now contracted a second company to begin collecting people’s yard and bulk waste.

According to a news release from the county, Southern Disaster Recovery (SDR) began picking it up Thursday.

The contract with SDR is in addition to the one with Ceres Environmental Operations, another contracted company, who started picking up yard and bulk waste last week.

The county says both contracts can last up to eight weeks, and are intended to get normal collections back on track.

The normal schedule is still in use, so folks are still asked to put their yard waste on the curb by Sunday night of their pickup week. Click here to find out when you should expect to see your waste picked up.

Money to fund the contracts with those two companies is coming from the Solid Waste Department’s budget.

Later in July, Ryland Environmental will begin picking up trash in a 'to be determined' portion of the county. The county says that move will allow Waste Management to reallocate staff and equipment.

Money to fund the contract with Ryland is coming from the amount currently paid to Waste Management.