EATONTON, Ga. — An earthquake shook Central Georgia for the second time in one day.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 1.9 magnitude earthquake near Eatonton, Georgia at 8:51 p.m Wednesday night.

This comes just hours after an earthquake was reported in the area earlier that morning.

A USGS reports a 2.1 Magnitude earthquake happened in the same area around 7:20 a.m.

Earthquakes in Georgia are rare, according to ready.ga.gov.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says in an email the epicenter was on Pine Knoll Lane in Forest Lake Village off US 441.

It was less than two miles from the epicenter of the earlier earthquake.

"We are definitely shaking things up with 2 in one day!," Sills said in the email.

The Wednesday morning tremor was the first quake to hit the county since April 1.

According to information provided by ready.ga.gov, earthquakes in Georgia are rare, but they do happen.

