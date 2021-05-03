Second man charged with murder after fatal shooting in Macon convenience store

Investigators say the victim was standing inside the convenience store when he was gunned down

MACON, Ga. — A second man has been arrested and charged with killing a man inside a Macon convenience store last month.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Jaravi Leathers Sr. was arrested and charged with murder (party to a crime). He is being held in the Bibb County jail without bond.

Those charges stem from a fatal shooting that happened at a Chevron station convenience store on Emery Highway.

It was reported that 27-year-old Greg Watkins Jr. was standing inside the convenience store when he was gunned down.

Watkins was taken to Coliseum Medical Centers, where he later died.

The first suspect, Christian Williams, was arrested days later at the Green Meadows Apartment complex. He faces charges of murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

Anyone with information in the case can call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.