A second man has been charged with a Macon woman’s 2016 homicide.

Kendra Roberts, 27, was found dead on the side of Riverside Drive near the River Walk Apartments on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2016. Hours later, deputies arrested her boyfriend – Daniel Cornel Hall, 22.

On Friday, the District Attorney’s office confirmed that a second man, Sterling Bell, of Clarkston, had been charged with her murder, more than two years after it happened.

13WMAZ spoke with Clarkston Police Sgt. Jason Elliot and he said Bell was arrested in August 2016 in DeKalb County -- just days after Roberts' murder -- for being in a park after hours and his car was impounded.

They searched the impounded car and found a gun inside. He says Bell was released from jail, but never came back to get the gun.

Recently, the department went to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and tested its loose guns and inspected shell casings.

One of the guns tested was the one found in Bell’s car – and the bullets matched the one found at the scene of Kendra Roberts' death.

When asked about the case against Hall, the district attorney's office said, "The case against Daniel Hall has been placed on the dead docket pending further investigation, but the case is still pending in our office." He is not currently listed in the Bibb jail inmate registry.

