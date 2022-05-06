Second man wounded in early June shooting in Macon dies

The man died early Thursday morning due to medical complications. An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

MACON, Ga. — A second victim has died in a shooting in early June on Jones Avenue in Macon, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

23-year-old Jarvis Devon Hill died early Thursday morning due to medical complications. An autopsy has been requested to determine the cause of death. They are not sure if the medical complication are related to the shooting.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Jones Avenue just before 7 p.m. on June 5. Three of the victims involved went to the hospital by personal vehicles.

A fourth victim, 19-year-old Cleveland Raines, was found behind the abandoned house and transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

19-year-old Ralph Hughes and 22-year-old Alizya Sinclair were also treated and released after the shooting on June 5.

Anyone with information can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.