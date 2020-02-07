Second man drowns at Claystone Park in two weeks

A man drowned at Lake Tobesofkee after a boating accident

MACON, Ga. — A man died after a boating accident on Lake Tobesofkee Wednesday night.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the accident happened at Claystone Park around 10:30 p.m.

Witnesses told deputies two boats tried to go through the same area of water when they collided.

The crash threw 49-year-old Christopher King from the boat.

People tried to help pull King and the other boaters out of the water, but King died at the hospital a short time later.

Another man drowned in Claystone Park on June 20th.