Second suspect in murder of Dry Branch couple makes first appearance

Wayneaire Lester is charged with two counts of murder, burglary, and theft by taking.

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of helping in the murder of a Twiggs County couple made his first appearance in court Wednesday.

Wayneaire Lester was arrested Monday after he and Charles Rowland allegedly planned to burglarize the home of Fred and Peggy White last month.

Twiggs County Sheriff Darren Mitchum says Lester wasn’t there when Rowland killed the Whites – he was supposed to be on lookout and notify Rowland when White was no longer on the job site.

Instead, the Whites got home sooner than expected and Rowland panicked killing them both, says Mitchum.

On Wednesday afternoon, the judge read the charges against Lester and asked if he understood them. Then, Lester asked for a bond hearing.