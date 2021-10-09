2nd teen charged with murder in Warner Robins street party shooting

Police arrested another 15-year-old boy wanted for murder in the shooting

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A second person has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in Warner Robins.

According to a news release, police served a murder warrant on a second 15-year-old boy around 1 p.m. Sunday.

Police say more arrests are forthcoming, but no more information will be released until everyone involved is in custody.

What we know

Police were originally dispatched to the scene late Saturday night for a ‘disturbance’ after someone called about a large party in the area because roads were blocked throughout the neighborhood.

When officers arrived, someone began firing shots from a vehicle leaving the area. The gunfire hit multiple people.

One of those people was Johnson, who later died from her injuries. Johnson was only visiting family in Warner Robins for the weekend when she was killed.

On Tuesday, police said more than one person fired into the crowd.