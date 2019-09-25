MACON, Ga. — On September 28, the Georgia Legal Services Program and the Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney's office will be hosting a session they call "Secrets & Stilettos."

The keynote speaker is Jerhonda Pace, who's featured in the Lifetime documentary, "Surviving R. Kelly."

Crisis Line and Safe House will also lead a domestic violence seminar.

Tomieka Daniel with the Georgia Legal Services program says the event continues to grow since it was first held in 2012.

She says, "This will be our fifth program since that time, and we've grown from 100 participants to at the height of our program, over 500 participants in 2015 when Judge Hatchett came as a speaker for us."

The program will be on Saturday, September 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Anderson Conference Center off Eisenhower Parkway in west Macon.

To RSVP, email Tomieka Daniel at tdaniel@glsp.org or call (478) 751-6500, ext. 6260.

