See important figures in Black history come to life at the Tubman Museum

MACON, Ga. — This weekend at the Tubman Museum, you can experience Black history live. The museum will host its second live-tour event called "Living Legends."

Stories about Little Richard, Harriet Tubman, Maya Angelou and other prominent leaders in Black history come to life.

The event will be held at noon on Saturday, Feb. 19. Actors and volunteers will re-enact moments in history.

Museum curator Jeffrey Bruce says they suspended the program due to resources, but they're excited to bring it back for Black History Month.

"We definitely want people to come out this month because this month is set aside to study and experience Black history," said Bruce.