Local youth are looking to clean up their streets by learning to report what they see through social media

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County's online reporting system SeeClickFix is trying to help the county's youth clean up their streets.

The group is partnering with OneMacon for a free training event for young people.

The mission is to get kids in targeted neighborhoods to report problems in the area they live in.

Anybody can report potholes or other road problems, illegal dumping, problems with vacant buildings and more.

Community Engagement Project Manager Sundra Woodford says the project is way of making a positive impact on neighborhoods.

"This type of training is so important because it's yet another tool that we can use as a community as we revitalize the most distressed neighborhoods in our community," Woodford said.