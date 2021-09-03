'Something new to the city': Sisters-in-law open Selfie Suite in Macon

Selfie Suite has several different themed spaces set up with ring light tripods, so people can snap pics for their social media

MACON, Ga. — Lights, camera, selfie! A pair of sisters-in-law are the owners of a new Selfie Suite in Macon.

Co-owners Katora Moody and Angelyca Russell celebrated the grand opening of Selfie Suite at 3706 Mercer University Drive last Sunday.

“We wanted something fun to do for the city that was fun for all ages,” said Moody.

Selfie Suite is a 'selfie museum,' meaning it has several different themed backdrops set up with ring light tripods so you can snap a perfect picture for social media. There’s a candy shop, telephone, money room, love room, newsroom, diner, flower wall, sweet dreams room, and disco room.

“You are the spotlight when you come into Selfie Suite,” Russell said.

The entire spot is thoroughly decorated with lights, bright colors and props, but Moody says there are two stations that are the most popular.

The money room is one, which has fake jewelry and a money spray gun packed with fake money, and the candy shop room is another. That space is painted pink and it’s decorated with pink candy. People can even eat the wrapped candy if they want to.

Moody is married to Russell’s brother. They say they’re not new to being business owners and they’re inseparable, so it was only natural to start up a business venture together.

“We’re family. Our motto is, ‘Two Sisters One Dream,'” Russell said.

She says there are places like Selfie Suite in big cities, but the sisters-in-law wanted to bring the excitement to Central Georgia.

“We wanted to make sure that we brought something new to the city that you don’t have to worry about going to the big city to experience,” Russell said.

The got the idea to open Selfie Suite at the start of the pandemic last year.

They decorated the entire space by themselves, putting each bunch of petals on the flower wall one-by-one and even installing the flooring.

Russell says she encourages people who have a dream to chase it.

“Just go for it,” she said. “You’re going to have stumbling blocks, but without that, you won’t win.”

People can go to Selfie Suite by first purchasing a ticket on its website. Tickets are $30 for ages 13 and up, $20 for ages 4 to 12, and free for kids under 4-years-old. There are COVID-19 guidelines in place there too.

Only six people are allowed inside at a time, there are temperature checks at the door, and there’s a hand sanitizing station at the door. Russell says everything is wiped down prior to each appointment.