MACON, Ga. — Georgia inmates are forbidden to have cell phones inside prison, but a Macon man convicted in a 2013 murder appears to be posting photos and videos from his jail cell.

If you type in the name "Maze Mob" into Facebook, you'll find a profile that appears to be run by Andre Bonner. A Bibb County jury found Bonner guilty of shooting and killing 17-year-old Jamoni Bland outside the Zodiac Lounge in 2013. He's currently serving life in prison without parole, but Bonner appears to be posting videos to Facebook from inside his prison cell.

RELATED: Correctional officer arrested for trying to sneak contraband into prison

The videos show him with a meal from Zaxbys, smoking, and recording other things going on inside his cell on a cell phone. That cell phone is considered contraband inside Georgia prisons.

Lori Benoit, with the Department of Corrections Public Affairs office, says:

"The GDC Office of Professional Standards works diligently to monitor social media sites and works closely with them to remove nefarious content."

If you scroll back far enough, it looks like Bonner has been posting to this account since September of 2018. When we asked Benoit if the public affairs office knew about this before WMAZ contacted them. She said, "We're turning this case over to our investigations unit."

If you see a case like Bonner's online, you can report it to the Department of Corrections on their website. On the GADOC home page, there's a tab that says "Report inmate cell/social media use." Click on that tab and fill out the required fields.

Benoit says if an inmate is caught with a cell phone or other contraband, administrative actions are carried out at the prison and criminal charges are pursued to the fullest extent of the law.

Georgia law says if you bring cell phones or any other contraband into a state prison, you could face between one and five years of incarceration.

RELATED: Central Georgia prison officer arrested after contraband search

The same applies to inmates who are caught with contraband items while serving their sentence.



