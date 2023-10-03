Semi-truck crashes into Dublin federal courthouse after driver falls asleep at the wheel

The driver of the truck was not injured in the crash, according to Dublin Police.

Example video title will go here for this video

DUBLIN, Georgia — A semi-truck crashed into the Dublin federal courthouse overnight, according to Chief of Police Keith Moon.

Moon says the driver fell asleep at the wheel and drove through a set of barricades before hitting the J Roy Rowland Federal Courthouse in Dublin.

The driver was not injured in the crash but it is unknown at this time how badly the courthouse was damaged.

But photos from the scene show damage to at least one of the columns at the front of the courthouse.