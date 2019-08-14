PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A Florida semi-truck driver faces multiple charges, including vehicular homicide, after a weekend accident that claimed the life of a Jones County mother.

According to a booking sheet from the Peach County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Yurien Bello, of Miami, was charged around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

He’s formally charged with 2nd degree vehicular homicide, unsafe vehicle/equipment, and defective tires – all misdemeanors.

The charges stem from a tragic accident that happened Sunday on I-75S just before Exit 149 (Byron) in Peach County.

Sheriff Terry Deese says Bello was driving north in a semi-truck when he lost two tires. One of them bounced across several lanes of traffic before smashing through 36-year-old Jennifer Thomas’ windshield.

Thomas was killed instantly while her family, also in the vehicle, were not seriously injured.

Deese said in his 40 years at the sheriff’s office, it’s only the second time he can recall an accident with the same circumstances.

Bello is still awaiting his first appearance in court.

