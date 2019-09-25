MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A box-truck driver is in critical condition after overturning in Monroe County Wednesday morning.

According to Captain Shane Cook with Monroe County Fire, it happened around 8 a.m. on Johnsonville Road, which is near exit 193 on I-75.

All lanes were blocked by the overturned truck carrying fruits and vegetables. The driver was unconscious, trapped inside the cab, and covered in diesel fuel, says Cook.

The driver was cut from his seatbelt by firefighters and then taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in an ambulance.

Cook says the driver suffered internal injuries and a head injury. He is listed in critical, but stable condition.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.

