MACON, Ga. — An accident on I-75N in Bibb County has all lanes of traffic shut down.

According to a tweet it from the Georgia Department of Transportation, it happened at the Pierce Avenue exit (Exit 167) and it involves a tractor-trailer.

At least one person was injured in the wreck, per GDOT.

It happened around 3:21 p.m. Monday and the expected clear time continues to be pushed back. It was just updated to 7 p.m.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to 13WMAZ that the person injured in the wreck has non-life-threatening injuries.

