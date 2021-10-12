Sen. David Lucas recovering after emergency brain surgery

The 71-year-old Georgia state senator fell out of bed last week and hit his head, causing a brain bleed

MACON, Ga. — Georgia state Senator David Lucas is recovering after brain surgery.

That’s according to his wife, Macon-Bibb County Commissioner Elaine Lucas, who mentioned it at Tuesday’s commission meeting.

She says he fell out of bed last Tuesday and hit his head. He was taken to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with brain bleeding.

They did emergency surgery and he’s alert and recovering, according to Elaine Lucas.

He could be released from the hospital Tuesday or Wednesday.

"On the evening after his surgery, he was up and asking for food... so I guess that describes where he is now,” said Lucas.