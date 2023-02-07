Watch Live: Sen. Jon Ossoff and Rep. Sanford Bishop attend “A Service of Love and Unity” in Macon

The service is planned at Mulberry Methodist Church, located at 719 Mulberry Street.

MACON, Ga. — On Sunday, the Macon community is coming together to support each other after an antisemitic hate group protested outside Temple Beth Israel earlier this month.

The original plan was to have a “Service of Love and Unity” at Temple Beth Israel.

However, so many people planned to attend the gathering that a larger location was needed.

In a post to Facebook, Rabbi of Temple Beth Israel, Elizabeth Bahar, announced they "are expect[ing] more people than our little home can handle.

So, the gathering was moved to Mulberry Methodist Church, located at 719 Mulberry Street.

Senator Jon Ossoff and Rep. Sanford Bishop both planned to attend the service.

13WMAZ's Frank Malloy talked with a member of Temple Beth Israel Mike Kaplan and Rev. Sarah Montgomery who is a senior pastor at Centenary United Methodist Church.

During the interview, they talked about how people came together to support the Jewish community on Saturday.

After an Anti-Semitic group demonstrated at the temple, a group of Macon business owners, religious groups, and individuals showed up outside Temple Beth Israel in Macon the next day to show their support for the synagogue.

People held signs that read things like "We are all in this together," and "Stop the hate."

Over the past few weeks both state and Central Georgia leaders condemned the hate groups actions.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr responded on Twitter to the extremists groups demonstrations.

"There is absolutely no place for this hate and antisemitism in our state. I share in the outrage over this shameful act and stand with Georgians everywhere in condemning it. We remain vigilant in the face of these disgusting acts of bigotry," Kemp said in a tweet.

"The antisemitic acts that have recently taken place in Cobb County, Macon and Warner Robins are inexcusable. Their intimidation tactics will not work and must be condemned. We stand strong with our Jewish friends and neighbors against these continued expressions of hate," Carr said in a tweet.

Mayor LaRhonda Patrick sent out a statement to address the Anti-Semitic group:

“I'm appalled by the hate messages that were placed around our city yesterday. The City of Warner Robins is a strong, close-knit community that embraces diversity in all aspects. The suspect has been apprehended and is confirmed to reside in the Atlanta metropolitan area. This type of hate is not welcome in the International City. #Notinmycity #internationalcity”

Other officials have also responded such as Macon DA Anita Howard.

In a news release on Tuesday, Howard wrote:

“We have a very diverse community in Macon, Bibb and Peach Counties. Bigotry and hate have no place here. We appreciate people of all backgrounds, religious beliefs and those who want to build strong communities that support peaceful and prosperous lifestyles for everyone.

We will not tolerate people from outside this area who work to divide us. What you saw this weekend from our community were our own amazing people standing together to support each other in doing what is right, regardless of political, religious, or racial backgrounds.