Sen. Jon Ossoff attending unity service at Temple Beth Israel after anti-semitic demonstrations in Macon

MACON, Ga. — U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff will be in Macon on Sunday to attend a “Service of Love and Unity” at Temple Beth Israel.

This comes after anti-Semitic demonstrations in Macon and Warner Robins. The service is on Sunday at 2 p.m.

On Monday, 13WMAZ's Frank Malloy talked with a member of Temple Beth Israel Mike Kaplan and Rev. Sarah Montgomery who is a senior pastor at Centenary United Methodist Church.

During the interview, they talked about how people came together to support the Jewish community on Saturday.

Then, a group of Macon business owners, religious groups, and individuals showed up outside Temple Beth Israel in Macon to show their support for the synagogue.

People held signs that read things like "We are all in this together," and "Stop the hate."

Jim Crisp, founder of Theatre Macon, spoke at the gathering and said that the temple was sacred ground, and he knew they had to protect it.

"This is sacred ground, as all of the places of worship are in Macon. This is sacred ground, and we must not let it be defiled ever by hatred. That cannot happen. Not here, not in Macon, not as long as we are here," he exclaimed.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr responded on Twitter to the extremists groups demonstrations.

"There is absolutely no place for this hate and antisemitism in our state. I share in the outrage over this shameful act and stand with Georgians everywhere in condemning it. We remain vigilant in the face of these disgusting acts of bigotry," Kemp said in a tweet.

"The antisemitic acts that have recently taken place in Cobb County, Macon and Warner Robins are inexcusable. Their intimidation tactics will not work and must be condemned. We stand strong with our Jewish friends and neighbors against these continued expressions of hate," Carr said in a tweet.

Mayor LaRhonda Patrick sent out a statement to address the Anti-Semitic group:

“I'm appalled by the hate messages that were placed around our city yesterday. The City of Warner Robins is a strong, close-knit community that embraces diversity in all aspects. The suspect has been apprehended and is confirmed to reside in the Atlanta metropolitan area. This type of hate is not welcome in the International City. #Notinmycity #internationalcity”

Other officials have also responded such as Macon DA Anita Howard.

In a news release on Tuesday, Howard wrote:

“We have a very diverse community in Macon, Bibb and Peach Counties. Bigotry and hate have no place here. We appreciate people of all backgrounds, religious beliefs and those who want to build strong communities that support peaceful and prosperous lifestyles for everyone.

We will not tolerate people from outside this area who work to divide us. What you saw this weekend from our community were our own amazing people standing together to support each other in doing what is right, regardless of political, religious, or racial backgrounds.