Senate candidate Reverend Raphael Warnock visits Georgia

Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia and Democrat Raphael Warnock are headed to a Jan. 5 runoff in the special election for Loeffler's U.S. Senate seat.

MONTEZUMA, Ga. — Senior Pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church and U.S. Senate candidate Reverend Raphael Warnock is making his rounds across central and south Georgia.

"Are we going to build what Dr. king called the beloved community? I don't know about you, but I'm ready to build the beloved community," Warnock said.

Warnock held a meet and greet in Montezuma Saturday. The stop is just one of many he'll be making over the next few days.

He encouraged everyone to vote, no matter who they vote for in the election.

Warnock says it's time to get to work for families.

"It's important that behind the numbers, which are mounting, that we see the human loss that's behind every death, is a mourning family that will not see their loved one this coming thanksgiving, and so we pray for those who grieve and we recommit ourselves to the hard work of providing resources necessary," he said.