Senate looks to require cash bail for 53 additional crimes, including misdemeanors

The senate approved the bill Thursday by a 31 to 21 vote. Now it moves to the house.

MACON, Ga. — The state senate is looking to require cash bail for an additional 53 crimes.

Under current Georgia law, cash bail is only required for crimes like rape and murder.

"Senate Colleagues, I stand before you today with the second half of bail bond reform that we started two years ago,” Senator Randy Robertson addressed the Senate floor.

Senator Randy Robertson and 5 other senators sponsored Senate bill 63.

It would require cash bail for suspects for an additional 53 crimes including misdemeanors like fighting in public and criminal trespassing.

The bill would take the bail decision out of judges' hands.

"The vast majority is based on numbers in Atlanta or throughout the state of Georgia, they're recidivists. They're individuals who the system has been kind to, they're individuals who the system has said, 'you know what, we understand,” he continued.

Robertson says the change would help victims and their peace of mind. But not everyone agrees.

"I believe that this bill would put us so many steps back as it relates to criminal justice reform and being intentional about decriminalizing poverty,” Macon-Bibb District Attorney Anita Howard.

Howard says she wants to promote equitable outcomes for all but ordering cash bail for more cases just adds another hurdle.

"Here in Bibb County we have a poverty rate of over 25% and I know that people have more attributes than money. Commitment is important, commitment to treatment is important to public safety," she explained.

She says the focus of criminal justice should be accountability, not how much people can pay.

"To someone who is already in a position where they feel powerless, to say money is the only way you can change your life should not be the message," she said.