Former Georgia senator Mike Crotts dead at 75, governor says

His cause of death is not known at this time.

ATLANTA — Former Georgia state senator Mike Crotts has passed away, according to Gov. Brian Kemp. He was 75.

His death was announced Saturday. Crotts, from the Covington area, served in Georgia's senate from 1992 to 2004.

"A former state senator, successful businessman, Coast Guard veteran, man of faith, & devoted husband & father, he served the people of our state well. We're praying for his family," Kemp said.

Following Crotts' political career, he became a public speaker along with his wife, Phyllis. They authored the book "Dead for 34 Minutes" surrounding their experience in faith and love. It's described to be "a first-hand account of how God and a wife's faith can do the impossible" and speaks of his sudden heart block in October 1990 and his "out-of-body experience" that describes his brief stint with death.