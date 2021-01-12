Senior Fred Perry leads Warner Robins Demons on 5A title run

Perry is a beast of a football player and he’s dominating both sides of the line of scrimmage when the lights are on.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — And then there were four… It’s the semi-finals round of the GHSA state football playoffs and big-time players are making big time plays in big time games. One of those performances happened during the Jones County vs. Warner Robins game – here’s the story of a running back named Fred Perry.

The Warner Robins Demons football team is alive in the semi-finals for the fifth straight season and this year they’re led by a senior who is getting it down on both sides of the ball, which may be a surprise to some but humbly not to him.

“I’m not going to be too cocky, but I’ve been doing this since recreation, middle school, two years at Dooly County High School and last year at Warner Robins. I’ve been doing this, so it isn’t a thing to me,” said Perry.

Perry is a beast of a football player and whatever you want to call him, he’s dominating both sides of the line of scrimmage when the lights are on.

“He gives us an extra edge and a boost of energy. He's one of those utility guys. We can line him up as receiver if we have to. He's just a blessing to have. He can run it or catch it out of the back field and then on defense he's a load. He can come down and fill, or he can cover as well,” said head coach Marquis Westbrook.

During the quarterfinals against Jones County, Perry rushed for 295 yards on 15 carries, along with four touchdowns to help engineer a 49-21 win over the hounds.

On the season, he has a total of 1,148 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground. In the air, he has 600 yards off 30 catches and nine scores. He’s also leading the team in tackles with 84; including nine tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries, and two interceptions.

“Just like practice, the holes open untouched, they couldn't hit me. The offensive line was blocking good, so we just did what we had to do. I like to be the hammer and not the nail, but on offensive I like to run the ball hard so they can't hit me,” said Perry.

At the end of the day, Perry says all he cares about is the wins and getting another opportunity to play for another state title come mid-December. With stats and leadership like he displays on football Friday nights, the odds are well in his favor.

“Keep working hard and practicing hard. We keep the focus we've been having and it will be nothing major,” he said.