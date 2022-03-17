Sensory room to open at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

A spokesperson said it's an effort to provide a soothing environment for those who have sensory sensitives.

ATLANTA — Fans and guests who may need to get away from the excitement and sounds of events at Mercedes-Benz Stadium will soon be able to find some relief in a new room at the facility.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is opening a new "sensory room." A spokesperson said it's in an effort to provide a soothing environment for those who have sensory sensitives.

It is equipped with bubble wall aquarium lighting panels, fidget toys, weighted lap animals, a cushioned ground rocking chair and Bose noise cancelling headphones. The room will be open to all fans starting Saturday as Atlanta United takes on Montreal at 4 p.m.

Concerts and sporting events, which are occasions often held at the downtown Atlanta Stadium, can often foster a busy, loud and bright atmosphere. A scene like this can be hectic for anyone who has sensory needs — especially for those who are living with autism, PTSD, dementia, ADHD, Downs Syndrome, or anxiety.

According to Kulture City, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating sensory accessibility, sensory needs are a "common medical condition in which the brain has trouble receiving and responding to information that comes in through the senses."

Kulture City, which isn't affiliated with Mercedes-Benz Stadium, has partnered with several other attractions in Atlanta to ensure sensory inclusivity at their facilities, including the Georgia Aquarium, State Farm Arena, Fox Theatre, Illuminarium Atlanta, the College Football Hall of Fame, and Zoo Atlanta.