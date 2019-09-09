LIZELLA, Ga. — A man is listed in critical condition after a motorcycle accident Monday morning.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Holley Road and South Lizella Road.

It was reported that 26-year-old Dontreal Lewis was going west on Holley Road on a 2018 Kawasaki ZX1000.

He collided with a 2005 Nissan Maxima driven by 35-year-old Jody Woodard, of Knoxville, as Woodard was making a left turn.

Lewis is listed in critical condition. Woodard and his wife, who was also in the vehicle, are both unharmed.

The accident is still under investigation and anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

