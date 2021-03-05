'Cost-effective and efficient care': Piedmont Healthcare purchasing Coliseum Medical Centers, Coliseum Northside

“We're very excited to be able to serve the needs of the Macon community,” said CEO and President of Piedmont Healthcare Kevin Brown. Piedmont Healthcare runs as a nonprofit healthcare system, unlike HCA Healthcare, a for-profit chain which has investors. “The profits that we make we put back into services into the community, versus having shareholders that would benefit from the earnings associated with the profits,” said Brown. Central Georgia's largest hospital, Atrium Health Navicent, is also part of a nonprofit system.

Dr. Dorothy Howell, Chair Health Services Administration with Middle Georgia State University, said another nonprofit hospital could be good for the Macon community.



“Some of the patients who are coming through the doors could get care at an uncompensated rate,” said Howell.



Howell said that's because nonprofits don't pay taxes and can invest back in the community. She said patients won't notice a difference if quality of care stays high.



“As long as Piedmont can do that, they're not gonna have any problems here.”



Brown said that's the plan.



“You're gonna see what you have already seen, which is high-quality, very cost-effective and efficient care,” said Brown.



He said Piedmont Health can also provide Macon patients with coordinated care at any of their facilities across Georgia.



“We continue to look forward to fulfilling that outstanding legacy that Coliseum has had there.”