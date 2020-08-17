Seven tips to improve your immune system

A study published by researchers at Washington University suggests boosting your immune system could be a potential treatment strategy for COVID-19.

MACON, Ga. — You've heard it again and again: Wearing a mask, washing your hands and maintaining social distancing is important to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

But what about other ways to help your body fight off the virus?

A study published by researchers at Washington University suggests boosting your immune system could be a potential treatment strategy for COVID-19.

Or at the very least, lessen the severity of your symptoms should you test positive.

Dr. Rana Munna, who specializes in Internal Medicine, has some tips on how to do just that.

"Unfortunately, there's a lot of folks who think there is some magic pill that they can take to boost their immunity," Munna said.

In reality, she says many medicines, vitamins or other pills that claim to do just that, are not regulated by the FDA.

"But, there a number of modalities you can live by in order to boost your immune system," she said.

Munna says number one, cut out tobacco because of the damage it can do to your lungs.

"Next would be moderate alcohol. We actually think that no alcohol is probably not the answer, but maybe one to 2 glasses of wine at night instead of more, may be good for our heart health," she said.

She says number three is to exercise.

Munna says it's important to walk 30 minutes every day.

Number four, it's all about nutrition.

"Eating a good healthy diet that is full of fruits, vegetables, tree nuts and lean meats," she said.

Munna also says making sure your blood pressure stays around 120 over 70 and keeping your blood sugar down will also help boost your immune system

"If people have diabetes, they need to know how important it is to get their blood sugars down to a hemoglobin A1c of less than seven," she said.

She also says it's important to build strong relationships and find creative outlets. That boosts your psychological well being, which plays a key role in keeping you healthy.

Whether it's COVID-19 or a different type of illness, it's important to keep yourself as healthy as you can.

"We absolutely know that by moderating your immune system, you stand a better chance of not having as severe of an infection," Munna said. "We need to start moderating our lifestyles and doing everything we can do to boost our own immune system."

She says in most cases, the younger you are, the stronger your immune system is.