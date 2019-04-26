MACON, Ga. — On Wednesday night, three homes caught fire in downtown Macon off High Street.

Now, Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Marvin Riggins says several agencies are investigating, including Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Federal Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms teams, and Macon-Bibb Fire Department investigators. "Because it's such a large and old properties, we had the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms team to join us in this endeavor, and along with that comes the arson dog."

They are trained to sniff out different materials that could be used to start fires. Riggins says they are looking at everything and haven't ruled out any possible causes.

"There was an enormous amount of fire for the 9:00 hour -- you know, in that area people are still out and it was a nice night. It wasn't like it was an extremely cold or bad weather night where people would be indoors and wouldn't notice things. I think this was a fire that had a great head-start, and we certainly want to make sure we rule out everything."

According to Macon-Bibb Fire Department records, Riggins says there was a fire at the 988 High Street home back in 2017. A space heater caught on fire and burned through the floor. It left only minor damage to the home.

As far as the firefighters who were injured while putting out this fire, Riggins says some are back at work, others still recovering. That includes Ferandito Laconico, who suffered neck injuries when part of the ceiling fell on him. "We talked to Laconico, and he is still a little sore, and they haven't released him just yet to come back to duty."

Chief Riggins expects test results from the scene early next week.

He says if you have any information on the High Street fire to call the fire department at (478)-751-9180.