Several cars damaged after shooting erupts in Warner Robins apartment complex

The complex says they believe the incident was caused by the guest of a resident

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Gunfire at a Warner Robins apartment complex overnight damaged several cars and now police are looking for the shooter.

"Nothing really happens out here," a Sandpiper Apartments resident told 13WMAZ

Instead of the quiet neighborhood Thomas French says he's used to, the Sandpiper was the site of gunfire.

"You know, it’s not like a bad neighborhood or anything. We don't really have anything that goes on major," he said.

Police say it happened just after 4 a.m. Tuesday during a party at the complex.

'We're told basically that they had heard an argument go on in the parking lot area, then heard multiple shots being fired, then vehicles leaving the scene rather quickly," Sergeant Justin Clark said.

In a statement to 13WMAZ, Sharp Management Corporation, which runs the Sandpiper, says "Management is aware and working with the police department regarding this isolated Incident."

"As far as suspects, we are looking into the possibility that the argument started at an offsite location, but again, nothing to 100% confirm that," Sergeant Justin Clark said.

The sergeant says several cars were damaged during the shooting, but no one was hurt.

"Yes, there were at least 2-3 cars seen fleeing. We don't know if they were involved or if they just heard the shots and then wanted to get out of the area, of course, but of course, anybody with information on the vehicles or occupants, we definitely want to speak to them," he continued.

"The only thing we want is for the front gate is to be fixed, obviously -- then you can prevent this thing from happening, obviously," community resident Thomas French said.