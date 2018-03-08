ATLANTA -- Fire crews rushed to the scene of a parking lot car fire that has spread to several cars in southwest Atlanta, Friday.

The fire started sometime after 12 p.m. in the area of Glenn Street and Central Avenue Southwest - across the Downtown Connector from Georgia State Stadium. The area appears to be one of the old Turner Field lots but signs designate the area as off-site parking for staff and jurors in the Fulton County court system.

It's unclear what caused the blaze though several cars were damaged even before firefighters arrived. Two engine crews were able to douse the flames quickly upon getting to the scene, however. They reported no injuries at the scene.

A statement from Fulton County government states only that the fire was in the employee and shuttle yellow lot and that it started with a single car but spread to others.

A fire investigator and a commander are on the way to the scene to gather more details. Fulton County police are in the process of notifying the owners of the vehicles.

