Several people in custody after shooting in mall parking lot, Centerville Police say

Police say no one was injured in the shooting and there is not an active shooter

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Centerville Police are investigating after a shooting in the Houston County Galleria parking lot.

It happened Friday afternoon and no one was injured, according to Centerville Police Chief Chuck Hadden.

He says it started as a fight in the mall and then mall security broke the fight up and pushed them outside.

Once they were outside, shots were fired. No one was hit by gunfire, but Hadden says they found seven shell casings and that one car in the parking lot has a broken window and another has a flat tire.

They now have several people in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner tells 13WMAZ that officers caught the suspects at the Popeye’s location on Watson Boulevard.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.