Mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus detected in Alpharetta, Johns Creek, other popular areas

The county passed out flyers to try and raise awareness and plans to spray affected areas

ATLANTA — Carol Stuckey has lived in Atlanta since the early 1960's. While she's gotten used to the heat, she believes the mosquito problem has gotten worse.

“The mosquitoes years ago were not bad at all," Stuckey said "I don’t know what the increase is. One year is different from the next year, so you can’t depend on it. This year seems to have been double.”

Stuckey likes gardening in her front yard and sitting outside, but lately, she said it has become unbearable to spend time outside because of all the bugs and mosquitoes she encounters.

"They usually end up getting me. I've gotten a couple I had last night that are still itchy," Stuckey said. "And they go in with you, because you don't know notice that they're on your clothes or in your hair. You can see they're on your skin, but you can't see every way they could travel inside of your house."

Pest control company Orkin pegged Atlanta as having the fourth most mosquito service calls in the entire country in 2023. Dr. Brandon Leftwich, the environmental health director at the Fulton County Board of Health, said mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus had been reported at least half a dozen times countywide, from Alpharetta to Johns Creek, down to Virginia Highland and South Fulton.

"You never know what you’re going to get during these mosquito seasons,” Leftwich said. "Most of the time, symptoms for West Nile are moderate to mild. Most people who are affected by this illness are people over the age of 50 and people who have compromised immune systems. They are the ones at greatest risk.”

Leftwich said the county passed out flyers to warn neighbors of West Nile cases. The county also plans to spray affected areas with what it called an EPA-approved substance. He said mosquitoes are mainly active in the early mornings and late afternoons.

"Think of places that are heavily wooded, things that may hold water, that could be perfect breeding grounds for mosquitoes," Leftwich said. “Protect yourself using repellant, deet repellant, covering yourselves and just being mindful of the environment.”

Stuckey uses mosquito repellant incense sticks to ward off the pesky pests. Even after 60 summers living in her Virginia Highland home, she won't mind going inside her house to cool off and avoid the mosquitoes altogether.

“The mosquitoes will eat you alive," Stuckey said. “They give you nightmares. Being in the yard in the afternoon, we used to be able to do it without having bug spray. I can’t do it today. I just don’t even try it.”